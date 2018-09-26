Liberia: Wydad Athletic Club Out of CAF Champions League

Jebor was named captain of the national team by head coach Thomas Kojo on September 8 during a pre-match press conference at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (Image: Anthony Kokoi)

William Jebor's Wyday Athletic Club have been booted out of the 2018 CAF Champions League following a 1-0 aggregate loss against Algerian club ES Setif over the weekend in Morocco.

Wydad suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg and could not recover to extend their title defense to the semi-finals stage of the competition.

National team skipper Jebor, who returned to club duty after helping the Lone Star in their one-all stalemate against the Democratic Republic of Congo, was part of Moroccan coach Abdelhadi Sektioui's starting lineup as they went into the match desperately in search for a win to bounce back from their first-leg defeat, but the Moroccan side could not find the back of the net after making several attempts.

Senegalese defender Isla Daoudi Diomande scored the only goal over two legs in the 16th minute when both teams met in the first leg in Sétif.

Wydad dominated proceedings in the second-leg, but failed to find a way past Mustafa Zeghba as the Moroccan club ultimately fell short of defending their crown.

The match was Jebor's first appearance in the competition since officially rejoining the club in August of this year from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassar. Jebor was left on the bench as a substitute against Togo Port on August 28, 2018. He last featured and scored in the competition in 2017 after he helped the Moroccan giants secure a 2-0 win over Cameroonian side Cotonsport on May 12 that year.

The 26-year-old, who was recently named captain of the national team by head coach Thomas Kojo, will lead the Lone Star for the third 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Congo Brazzaville on October 10.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi