26 September 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: MFA's Semion Sirleaf Wins Full Scholarship After Trial

By Anthony Kokoi

Sirleaf at one of his training sessions at the Blue Field in Monrovia

Monrovia Football Academy's (MFA) former 7th grade student Semion Sirleaf has moved to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire to join Ivoire Académie after winning a full scholarship from a trial, MFA has announced.

Founded in 2002 by Aziz Alibah, Ivoire Académie is one of the top academies in West Africa that boasts some of the top football facilities and coaches in the sub-region. The academy is currently being operated by Raheem, the son of the founder.

According to MFA, Sirleaf won the scholarship after a September 17-20 trial in Abidjan. He traveled back to Abidjan on Sunday, September 23 and began attending the academy on Monday, September 24.

As a leadership institution with a primary focus on quality education, MFA says most of its student-athletes' pathways will be more closely aligned with academic and leadership opportunities, with several student-athletes whose pathways to leadership positions is football.

"Sirleaf has been one of our most promising young footballers since joining the Academy in 2016, and we are thrilled to have facilitated his full scholarship at one of West Africa's best football programs," MFA said.

In 2017, Sireaf was part MFA's team that traveled to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire to participate in a week-long international tournament-MFA's first international tournament-after receiving an invitation from Ivoire Académie.

