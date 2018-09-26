South Africa: The Many Versions of One Violent Death in Manenberg

analysis

The story of Kashief Jacobus' death has three versions. He died after an altercation with metro police officers on Saturday, 18 August, but that's where the similarities end. The first version belongs to distraught family and neighbours. The second belongs to the Cape Town metro police. The third is that of the city's multi-million rand surveillance system: there is a CCTV camera about 120m from where Jacobus met his end. But the City controls access to all footage. And, regardless of what the camera might have seen, Jacobus' story highlights a crucial question: Does 24/7 surveillance of people terrorised by gangs, really reduce crime? Or is it simply an extension of a metro police force that bring their own brand of terror to poverty-stricken communities?

The City of Cape Town says 44-year-old Kashief Jacobus died after he "fell and hit his head", following his obstruction of the metro polices' "pursuit" of suspects....