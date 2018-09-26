26 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA Guns for Gauteng, Part 1 - Msimanga Readies for the Fight At the Hustings

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The DA's premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, was wildly welcomed as he took the stage at the party's razzmatazz Johannesburg launch on Saturday. He will be number two on the party's election posters as the Tshwane mayor runs hard at the party's plans to win Gauteng in the 2019 election, which will take place before the end of May next year.

The starter gun's been fired on Election 2019.

Speaking in New York on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the approximate date for what the DA calls a watershed election. And Msimanga will fight its toughest battle.

A new poll out by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) at the weekend shows that the smallest, richest central province of South Africa will be the battleground in the 2019 poll.

Right now, there is no outright winner in the race for Gauteng: the ANC is polling at under 46%, while the DA is at 28% support - way down on the party's ambitions of making a clean win. The DA has staked its 2019 campaign on Gauteng;...

South Africa

Yes, Neighbourly South Africa Helps Keep Zimbabwe's Lights On

Claim Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.