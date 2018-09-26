South Africa: DA Guns for Gauteng, Part 1 - Msimanga Readies for the Fight At the Hustings

analysis

The DA's premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga, was wildly welcomed as he took the stage at the party's razzmatazz Johannesburg launch on Saturday. He will be number two on the party's election posters as the Tshwane mayor runs hard at the party's plans to win Gauteng in the 2019 election, which will take place before the end of May next year.

The starter gun's been fired on Election 2019.

Speaking in New York on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the approximate date for what the DA calls a watershed election. And Msimanga will fight its toughest battle.

A new poll out by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) at the weekend shows that the smallest, richest central province of South Africa will be the battleground in the 2019 poll.

Right now, there is no outright winner in the race for Gauteng: the ANC is polling at under 46%, while the DA is at 28% support - way down on the party's ambitions of making a clean win. The DA has staked its 2019 campaign on Gauteng;...