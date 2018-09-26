Tanzania: Fund Contributors Given Reassurance

THE Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA) has allayed fears of members of social security funds over their contributions, in the wake of the merger of the funds into two, namely NSSF and PSSSF.

Research, Evaluation and Policy Officer of SSRA, Mr Simon Aikambe, explained here yesterday that the members would continue contributing to their social security funds during this transition period beginning August to February next year.

"During the transition period, all members of social security funds will continue receiving their benefits from previous funds," said the senior officer from SSRA during the ongoing Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) 34th Annual General Meeting.

Earlier, the SSRA's Legal Services Director, Mr Onorius Njole, said the merger of social security funds was aimed at trimming operation costs, saying the move would improve the funds to benefit the members tremendously.

"The new system allows the two social security funds to give their members more benefits," said the SSRA Legal Services Director while making a presentation at the meeting.

Mr Njole said under the Social Security Benefits Regulations, 2018, the social security funds would introduce the benefit of home mortgage, sickness and loss of employment, adding that the new law would facilitate the funds to improve services.