Tanzania: Tadb, Nirc Sign MOU to Support Farmers

THE Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and the National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), where the former pledged to support efforts meant to protect and modernise water sources and irrigation schemes as a long-term strategy to elevate the country's agriculture.

Signing the document yesterday in Dar es Salaam, the TADB Acting Managing Director, Mr Japhet Justine and the NIRC Managing Director, Dr Eliakim Chitutu, jointly agreed that the bank would ensure that Tanzania's agriculture grows steadily.

They also said the MoU would ensure it offers quality crops which are competitive in both local and international markets.

Mr Justine particularly said the signed agreement would mean his institution's readiness to support any comprehensive efforts towards protecting and modernising water sources and irrigation schemes, where big and small scale farmers could grow crops efficiently throughout the year.

He hinted that they signed the agreement after realising that there was water available (read rain) all the year around the country as an inducement for the farmers to grow different types of crops.

Equally, Mr Justine pledged that his institution would guarantee the farmers loans after meeting their set out conditions.

"This is an opportunity for the bank to learn something about the irrigation sector and it is an opportunity for small and big scale farmers also to undertake rewarding farming.

Farmers must work hard, accept change and be ready to learn and become innovative in order to engage in modern farming," he pointed out.

Earlier, Dr Chitutu who is an engineer by profession said the commission highly values the bank's financial support, since the money it receives from the Treasury is insufficient for them to work efficiently.

He said the commission which has several projects to clear in the next 17 years has small, medium and big schemes and invites the private sector equally to invest with them in their choices, adding that for farmers to succeed, they need to work in an environment that is farm-friendly.