South Africa: BCCI to Assist CSA With New SA T20 League

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will seek the assistance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in launching its SA T20 League.

The ball is rolling on the tournament after CSA announced on Tuesday that it had partnered with public broadcaster SABC and then on Wednesday that it had opened its channels for player registration.

At a press conference later on Wednesday, CSA added that it would announce the host cities in the next couple of days.

While decisions are now finally being taken, CSA has left it all very late and with the tournament due to get underway on November 9, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not it will be a success.

As a result, CSA have roped in the guys who know better than anyone what it takes to get a T20 competition off the ground.

"I am delighted to announce that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has accepted our invitation to make some of their senior administrators, who have extensive experience in running the Indian Premier League (IPL), available to assist with the smooth running of our tournament," said CSA CEO Moroe.

"Their experience will be invaluable and will assist in ensuring that the League is one of international standing."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

