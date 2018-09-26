26 September 2018

South Africa: SAPS Confirms Internal Directive On the Possession of Cannabis Issued

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that it issued an internal directive on the use and possession of cannabis.

"I can confirm that we have issued a directive to our members which is only intended for internal use," spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo told News24 on Wednesday.

Naidoo could not confirm the authenticity of an alleged police directive that has been published on a website run by Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke, also known as "the dagga couple".

The internal directive was issued after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled in the Constitutional Court last week that "the criminal prohibition of possession, use or cultivation of cannabis by an adult person for personal consumption in private is an infringement of the right to privacy of an adult person and constitutionally invalid".

On Saturday, the Limpopo SAPS distanced itself from a notice instructing officers to only arrest individuals who are in possession of dagga exceeding 3kg in weight.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told News24 over the weekend: "We can't confirm its authenticity, we regard it as a fake document."

The SAPS has urged those who use cannabis for personal consumption to understand the law.

"It is every individual's responsibility, especially those intending to use cannabis, to know and understand the law.

"It is the responsibility of the SAPS to enforce the laws of this country and we shall execute that mandate with much diligence," Naidoo said.

