26 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Taxify Enters Dodoma in Growth Plan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — Ride-hailing platform Taxify has extended its reach to the Dodoma as the company seeks to cement its footprint in East Africa.

"Hundreds of drivers are registered to the platform and ready to accept their first rides," said the company in a statement.

This is the third city with the company's presence in Tanzania after Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

"We are glad to finally launch the first ride-hailing service in Dodoma. We are sure it will bring the convenience of having a ride at your fingertips, thus lessening the snarl-up always associated with the conventional taxis within the Central Business District," said Shivachi Muleji, general manager for East Africa.

"Safety for the consumers shall also be boosted because of the safety features on the Taxify app. One such feature is "Share your ETA" that allows a consumer to share their trip details with their loved ones, adding an extra dimension that is not available in traditional taxis.

Taxify enters Dodoma as the first ride-hailing provider in the city. The company charges 15 per cent commission from the drivers on the platform.

The Taxify country manager in Tanzania, Remmy Eseka, says: "After the biggest city Dar es Salaam and Mwanza town, it was natural that we expanded to Dodoma. We now intend to build a new community in Dodoma Region and continue to gain the trust of the Tanzanian people."

Tanzania

Magufuli Sacks Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kolimba

President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Damas Ndumbalo as deputy minister for foreign affairs, East African… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.