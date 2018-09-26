Tanzania: 35 Serengeti Villagers Arrested Over Killing of Three People

Serengeti — Police have arrested 35 Magange villagers in Serengeti District, Mara Region, on allegations of killing three people.

Serengeti District Commissioner Nurdin Babu told The Citizen on Wednesday, September 26, that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, September 25, following the deaths of three suspected cattle rustlers.

He named the killed people as Magori Nyamhanga and Nyangeresi Mahemba, who are residents of Kemugesi, and Maro Magori, a Magange villager.

According to him, police were still investigating the incident before taking the suspects to court.