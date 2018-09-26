26 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 35 Serengeti Villagers Arrested Over Killing of Three People

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Mayunga

Serengeti — Police have arrested 35 Magange villagers in Serengeti District, Mara Region, on allegations of killing three people.

Serengeti District Commissioner Nurdin Babu told The Citizen on Wednesday, September 26, that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, September 25, following the deaths of three suspected cattle rustlers.

He named the killed people as Magori Nyamhanga and Nyangeresi Mahemba, who are residents of Kemugesi, and Maro Magori, a Magange villager.

According to him, police were still investigating the incident before taking the suspects to court.

Tanzania

Magufuli Sacks Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Kolimba

President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Damas Ndumbalo as deputy minister for foreign affairs, East African… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.