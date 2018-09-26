Namibia: Mouthwatering Fistball On the Menu This Weekend

The stage is set for this weekend's Bank Windhoek Fistball League mouthwatering playoffs, at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) Fistball ground in Olympia, on Saturday.

Teams in both the national A and B division will fight it out for top honours to claim the ultimate crown this season with the opening matches kicking-off at 08h30 sharp.

In the national A league A, SKW 1, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1, SKW 2 and the CFC 2 each stand a good chance of making it through to the group stages.

Table topping Imawida first team (SKW 1) have a date with fourth seeded CFC 2 in the first semifinal while second placed CFC 1 and third placed SKW 2 are to lock horns for a ticket to the final.

Reigning champions SKW 1 and CFC 1, last year's runner-up will continue their last season blistering form and as a result, the pair is earmarked as hot favourites to make it as far as the finals come match day.

In the past two league rounds, CFC 1 gained tremendous momentum, partly driven by much welcomed reinforcement in its attack.

Nevertheless, the matches against archrivals SKW 1 were closely contested and highly competitive. The national B league comprises of SFC, CFC 3, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) and CFC 4.

In the first semifinal, SFC and CFC 4 - placed 5th and 8th respectively on the log table, will face each other in the decisive playoffs to be tailed by the eagerly awaited tie between CFC 3 and DTS in the second semifinal as the teams vie for a berth in the final contest.

Since each of the four teams are able to move mountains on an extraordinary day, it remains to be seen who is going to be crowned champions or has to settle for the wooden spoon.

"We are looking forward to top class fistball," delighted Fistball Association of Namibia's Media Officer, Helmo Minz said.

The match for 3rd and 4th place takes place before the finals, scheduled at 14h30 for the national B league and 16h10 for the national A division games respectively. For more information, please contact Helmo Minz on Cell: 081 233 0232.