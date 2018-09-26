Tanzania: More Light Shed On Ban of Universities

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has clarified that Jomo Kenyatta University College of Technology was one of the universities that were barred from admitting new students since the 2017/18 academic year.

The TCU executive secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, told The Citizen on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, the college failed to meet requirements.

"Some of universities, which were barred from admitting the students in the 2017/18 academic year were given time to correct their mistakes, but failed to do so," he said.

"We'll continue to inspect the universities to see how they have fully implemented our recommendations."

TCU allowed Jomo Kenyatta college to continue offering courses for remaining students and not admitting new ones.

Kenya's Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'I criticised it for establishing campuses abroad without following procedures.

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Paul Wainaina, told the Nation that the university was closing its Arusha campus in compliance with a Kenyan government order.