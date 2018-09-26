26 September 2018

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic Wins Global Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic has been adjudged the world's best herbal medicine provider and the world's best herbal clinic at the World Changers Awards and Summit 2018 held in Dubai.

The CEO of the clinic, Dr Bright Okoh Stephen, received the award on behalf of the clinic.

The health facility was established in 2009 by Dr Stephen, as a herbal shop which retailed all kinds of local and foreign-manufactured herbal medicine in Nungua, Accra.

It expanded to become a health centre. After four years, Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic became an ultra-modern herbal facility with a well-equipped lab with modern equipment and an ultra-modern scan.

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic specialises in stroke rehabilitation, reproductive health care and bone degenerative problems.

The clinic also treats all kinds of sicknesses such as halitosis, diabetes, hypertension, STDs among others.

The clinic is the producer of Agyenkwa Garlic Plus and Agyenkwa Garlic Capsules for management of blood pressure and blood sugar, and natural capsules for joint support and pain relieving.

Greenfield Scientific won the best fertility herbal clinic in Greater Accra award organised by the Gadangme Youth Pressure Group in Ghana.

In 2017, the clinic won the Most Promising Scientific Herbal Clinic award at the West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Award.

As part of the clinic's social responsibility, it has over the years offered free health screening for churches, schools and the general public.

Ghana

Menzgold Blames SEC Suspension for Inability to Pay Dividends

Menzgold says it is unable to advance dividend payments on its Gold Vault Market Product due to a temporary suspension… Read more »

Read the original article on Business Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.