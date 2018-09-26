Ghana: Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic Wins Global Award

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic has been adjudged the world's best herbal medicine provider and the world's best herbal clinic at the World Changers Awards and Summit 2018 held in Dubai.

The CEO of the clinic, Dr Bright Okoh Stephen, received the award on behalf of the clinic.

The health facility was established in 2009 by Dr Stephen, as a herbal shop which retailed all kinds of local and foreign-manufactured herbal medicine in Nungua, Accra.

It expanded to become a health centre. After four years, Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic became an ultra-modern herbal facility with a well-equipped lab with modern equipment and an ultra-modern scan.

Greenfield Scientific Herbal Clinic specialises in stroke rehabilitation, reproductive health care and bone degenerative problems.

The clinic also treats all kinds of sicknesses such as halitosis, diabetes, hypertension, STDs among others.

The clinic is the producer of Agyenkwa Garlic Plus and Agyenkwa Garlic Capsules for management of blood pressure and blood sugar, and natural capsules for joint support and pain relieving.

Greenfield Scientific won the best fertility herbal clinic in Greater Accra award organised by the Gadangme Youth Pressure Group in Ghana.

In 2017, the clinic won the Most Promising Scientific Herbal Clinic award at the West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Award.

As part of the clinic's social responsibility, it has over the years offered free health screening for churches, schools and the general public.