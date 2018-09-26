26 September 2018

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Airteltigo Begins Network Upgrade in Western, Central and Greater Accra Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana's second-largest telecommunications network, AirtelTigo has commenced preparatory work towards the network integration and upgrade in the Western, Central and Greater Accra regions which will be completed in October 2018.

This follows similar consolidation exercises undertaken by AirtelTigo in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern and Volta regions.

The Network integration and upgrade is aimed at offering an enhanced customer experience by providing superior voice quality, faster internet speed and wider coverage.

Customers who experience challenges during the period should please contact our Customer Service by calling any of the following numbers; 100, 0277551000 or 0260000100. Alternatively, our customers can engage us on our social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @AirtelTigoGhana for assistance. Our sales team in AirtelTigo shops are also available to assist customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi, says she is eagerly looking forward to the successful completion of the network upgrade to enable customers to enjoy the full benefits. "Our customers in Western, Central and Greater Accra regions will soon experience the enhanced network service of one big AirtelTigo family. We remain sincerely grateful for your cooperation during the period", She added.

Ghana

Menzgold Blames SEC Suspension for Inability to Pay Dividends

Menzgold says it is unable to advance dividend payments on its Gold Vault Market Product due to a temporary suspension… Read more »

Read the original article on Business Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.