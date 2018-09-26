Namibia: Tobias Left Fuming As Sun Turns On His Stable - 'Sunshine' Unhappy With His Boxers' Omission From Sports Awards

Namibia's leading boxing promoter Nestor "Sunshine" Tobias, aka the Don King of African boxing, is fuming as a result of what he terms deliberate systematic sabotage by blokes who have an axe to grind with him.

His fury has been occasioned by the conspicuous absence of boxers from his stable omitted from the list of nominees for this year's Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) annual Sport Awards, slated for Swakopmund, next month.

Representatives of the country's presiding boxing body, the Namibian Boxing Federation (NBF) submitted its list of nominees for the awards.

However, Tobias is not exactly impressed with the chosen award hopefuls, questioning the modus operandi of the selection process inclding the criteria applied to arrive at the nominees at the expense of more deserving possible candidates.

Upcoming amateur boxer Junias Jonas and recently retired pro Vakufilapo "Cowboy" Wilhelm for both the prestigious Sport Star and sportsman of the year categories and whilst Jonas' gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia, makes him a deserving candidate - the nomination of Wilhelm leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of Tobias.

The super welterweight boxer was the holder of the WBF Africa Champion before he relinquished his belt upon his shock pre-mature retirement from trading blows.

A serial critique of the WBF, Tobias is not entirely convinced that being a champion from this particular boxing body should be taken seriously.

"I know that many might think or interpret my concern as mere sour grapes but the brutal reality is that WBF cannot be categorised in the same boat as the more credible boxing bodies such as the WBO, WBA and WBI," charged the internationally acclaimed boxing promoter.

By his own submission, Jeremiah "Low Key" Nakathila, is by kilometres a good stretch ahead more deserving candidate than those who suspiciously got the nod at the expense of his protégé as the preferred nominees for the prestigious awards.

Nakathila currently sits at number three in the World rankings and is the incumbent WBO Africa Junior Lightweight WBO Africa title-holder - certainly no mean feat.