The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on all its members and affiliate unions to join its nationwide strike.

The NLC said the strike was called due to the refusal of the federal government to reconvene the meeting of the tripartite national minimum wage committee to enable it conclude its work.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the strike will commence from midnight of September 26.

"In compliance with this mandate, all workers and private sector at all levels across the country have been directed to comply.

"All public and private institutions, offices, banks, schools, public and private business premises including filling station are to remain shut till further noticed," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the second largest labour union. TUC, had also asked its members to commence the strike.

The workers are demanding a new minimum wage of about N50,000 instead of the current national minimum wage of N18,000. Most state governors as well as proponents of true federalism have, however, argued that states should be allowed to set their own minimum wage especially as many states are barely able to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage.

On Wednesday, Mr Wabba said the NLC was open to dialogue on the strike.

Details later...