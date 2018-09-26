Tanzania: Dr Kolimba On Her Sacking - I'm Fine With President Magufuli's Decision

Dar es Salaam — Former deputy minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Susan Kolimba, has said she doesn't hold any bad feelings following President John Magufuli's decision to replace her with Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

A statement by the directorate of Presidential Communication revealed that, Dr Ndumbaro will now serve as the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, September 26, Dr Kolimba described the decision as a 'marathon relay', which demands a leader's readiness to hand over responsibilities to others, following decisions by appointing authorities.

"What you are supposed to do is to serve with all your efforts once you are in office and leave the position to someone else when the appointing authority decides so," she said in a telephone interview.

According to her, she will continue serving Tanzanians in promoting economic development and social welfare as a Special Seats' Member of Parliament.

Regarding a possible reason for the President's decision, Dr Kolimba said only the appointing authority knew why the changes were necessary.

Read: Dr Magufuli sacks deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

The changes were announced while Dr Kolimba was in Arusha to attend a meeting of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Dr Kolimba was born on December 8, 1964. She completed her secondary education at Kibosho Girls Secondary School in 1982.

She acquired a teaching diploma at Marangu Teachers Training College in 1988 before embarking on a teaching job in secondary schools for three years.

She studied LLB, LLM and PhD in law in 1996, 1998 and 2002 respectively from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia.

She taught law as a lecturer at the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) between 2005 and 2015 when she was appointed Special Seats MP. She became the Dean of the Faculty of Law at OUT in 2010.