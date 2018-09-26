Tanzania: DSE Market Capitalisation Up

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) started the week in gains after its market capitalisation rose by 2.6 per cent following appreciations of share prices in some counters.

The market capitalisation increased to Sh20.05 trillion on Monday from Sh19.55 trillion recorded on Friday.

The increase resulted from appreciations of share prices among cross-listed companies including Kenya Airways (KA), which rose by 9.68 per cent to Sh170 on Monday and Acacia which increased by 7.39 per cent to Sh3,780.

Other companies whose share prices jumped were East African Breweries Ltd (EABL), Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Nation Media Group (NMG).

The appreciation of share prices for cross-listed equities also led to the increase in the All Share Index (DSEI) to 2,080.4 points from 2,028.35 points during the same period. However, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures performance of locally listed firms shrank to 3,950.32 points from 3,957.29 points.

The companies, which depreciated, include Swissportport Tanzania (Swiss) by 14.74 per cent to Sh2,660, Tanga Cement Plc (TCCL) by 2.6 per cent to Sh750 and DSE Plc by 1.1 per cent to Sh1,800.

On Monday, DSE recorded a total turnover of Sh50.57 million from trading 142,163 shares in 54 deals and 92.66 per cent of turnover was injected by local investors and 7.34 per cent (Sh3.71 million) was bought by foreigners. Local investors sold 100 per cent of shares during that day. The CRDB counter recorded the highest turnover of Sh17.78 million after 118,521 shares traded at Sh150 per share in 16 deals. It was followed by Swiss with a turnover of Sh13.1 million from 4,929 shares traded in four deals at between Sh2,680 and Sh2,660 each.

Other active counters were DSE plc, National Investments Company Ltd (Nicol), Tanzania Portland Cement Company (TPCC), Tanzania Breweries Ltd (TBL) and TCCL.