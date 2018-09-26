26 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Back to Jail for Prisoner Who Colluded With Warder to Escape From Hospital

A prison warder and a prisoner have been arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury and corruption, after the two allegedly colluded to help the convict escape from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Tuesday.

"On the 25 September 2018 a tactical response team - including SAPS, Correctional Service and Ekurhuleni Metro Police - acted on information about a prisoner who had been reported to have escaped on the 19 September 2018 from the hospital," Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said in a statement on Wednesday.

After police spotted the prisoner in a Mercedes-Benz on the N12, a chase ensued. The escapee, who was accompanied by his wife, was later apprehended.

"Police recovered a warder's firearm, 32 rounds of ammunition, leg irons and prisoner's uniform," Dlamini said.

The prisoner, who is serving 10 years in the Boksburg Correctional Service Centre for armed robbery, was found to have colluded with the guard to escape.

"On further investigation, it was established that the prisoner and the guard colluded. The guard alleged that he was disarmed during the escape of a prisoner. The guard's firearm was later recovered where the prisoner had been hiding it," Dlamini explained.

The two suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

