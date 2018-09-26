South Africa: Eskom Probing Arson As Substation Fire Leaves 10 000 Without Power in the East Rand

Eskom is investigating a case of arson following a fire at its Nguni substation, which supplies residents of Vosloorus, in the East Rand.

The substation caught fire on Tuesday, leaving almost 75% of residents without power, Eskom spokesperson Ntombifuthi Hlophe said.

Hlophe said Eskom teams continued to work on site to restore power supply to affected customers.

According to the entity, a total of 10 207 customers were left without supply due to the fire.

"The estimated time to restore electricity is not yet known due to the extent of the damage," Hlophe said.

She added that while the investigation was underway, the priority was to ensure that power was restored, then Eskom would focus on the investigation and establish the cause of the fire.

Hlophe appealed to residents to remain patient as teams were doing their best to restore electricity to affected areas.

"Eskom appeals for patience and reminds customers to treat all electrical sockets and appliances as live and dangerous at all times," she added.

