Ghana: Skysat Holds Printing Expo in Accra

Skysat Technologies Limited, has held its second digital exhibition in Accra. The exhibition is aimed at showcasing its latest Konica Minolta printing solution.

The event brought together IT Professionals, government agencies and business owners especially in Accra.

The company used the event to introduce its AccurioPress Color Series Color Digital Press.

The new product from Skysat Technologies is aimed at offering all that is need by businesses and state agencies in the production of color press and more, including enhanced productivity, flexible media handling, expanding print services and brilliant quality.

The new machine has 2-sided banner printing up to 30, professional finishing options, high productivity with speed up to 80ppm and real-time automated quality adjustments

Speaking at the expo, Executive Director of Skysat Technologies, Ramzi Debs said they are committed to bringing news services that will optimize and improve the efficiency of your office document workflow.

"We have a full array of products, including new software and hardware solutions for the education sector, banking, corporate, hospitality industry" he stated.

He added that, "Holding this exhibition is therefore part of the Company' plan to consolidate and grow its market share in the office documentation and digital printing sector to support efforts of the government to attract foreign direct investment, reduce capital flight and create jobs for the teeming unemployed Ghanaians".

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse commended Skysat Technologies for the exhibition.

He advised business to resort to leasing of machines for their printing solutions other than investment huge sums in purchasing the machine.

"In Europe companies rarely buy printing machines. The rent them or enter some sort of leasing agreement with manufacturing companies. Here in Ghana I'm amazed to see that companies buy these expensive machines. We can go the way of Europe and help save money for other operations" Mr. Hesse told the media.