Gambia: Barrow Calls for Preventive Diplomacy At UN

Photo: Laura Jarriel/UN

Catching up on the action at UN Headquarters during the 73rd Assembly.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has called on the United Nations, the African Union and other regional organisations to promote and invest in preventive diplomacy, participate actively in mediation efforts and conflict resolution.

The President made this call at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, 24th September 2018 in New York, where he also joined world leaders in the unveiling of a statue in honour of the former South African leader. President Adama Barrow told his colleagues that as they devoted the Peace Summit to celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela's birth, he would urge them to reflect on some of the lessons from the leader's life for the betterment of our world.

"The whole world has noted with admiration that, in spite of the unique situation in his homeland, his lifelong struggle was not solely about liberating South Africa from injustice and oppression; rather, it was about making the entire world a better place for all. This made Nelson Mandela a noble, global citizenship with a global vision for humankind," President Barrow said.

He noted it would be wise and fitting, therefore, that world leaders draw from Mandela's wisdom, strength and resolve to stamp out these vices and transform the world into a safer and better place for all.

"As his strategy, Nelson Mandela devoted his life to preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, and intervened at critical moments to end conflicts and discord across Africa and beyond," President Barrow argued, maintaining through such work, Mandela won many hearts by continuing mediatory role as an elderly statesman, even after he left office as President.

"In this light, I call on the United Nations, the African Union and all regional organizations to promote and invest in preventive diplomacy and participate actively in mediation efforts and conflict resolution," he added.