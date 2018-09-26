South Africa: MEC Desbo Mohono Congratulates Provincial Lilizela Tourism Awards Winners

press release

The North West MEC for Tourism, Desbo Mohono congratulated all winners of the North West Leg of the Lilizela Tourism Awards which were recently held at the Rio Hotel Casino and Convention in Klerksdorp.

Mohono said that these awards are meant to honour the best of the best and most importantly motivate the industry to be competitive and aspire to be the best. She said that the Lilizela Tourism Awards recognize and recompense individuals and businesses that continue to place the North West province tourism as an acme of the industry.

"There is absolutely no way that one can annul successful commerce rehearsals from quality services, and it is common cause that good customer service surely builds enduring customer loyalty, which is an important element for sustainable development and success in the tourism industry.," Mohono said.

She added that the awards were also about reaffirming and further taking an oath that indeed we will continue to do our best to lure tourist to this realm. She further stated that everybody has a duty and a task to fulfill and make sure that they create conditions suitable for the needs of our guests.

"We all have to constantly be bold and innovative thinkers that can be catalyst in this industry. Government can only go so far in terms of helping our people, but an essential first step in developing appropriate solutions is to engage in an open and informed dialogue about where challenges lie, what current best practices are and map the way forward together", added Mohono.

Amongst the biggest winners of the night was Zimasa Travel, a 100% black female owned Destination Management company and Tour Operator which provides tailor-made travel solutions from planning to execution of any travel or conference need, they won the MEC's Special Award for 2018.

Mohono hailed Zimasa Travel's CEO, Khosi Tyobeka as a hard working woman. She said that she epitomizes hard work and that she is also a yardstick for a lot of women within the tourism Sector.

"This woman has exhibited tremendous will of steel to succeed and also be the best amongst the best. Her body of work speaks for itself and she has always been willing to partner with others within the industry to ensure growth and stability. Through her company Zimasa Travel, Khosi continues to province various travel services to both domestic and international clients", Mohono said.

MEC Mohono also congratulated all winners and wished everyone well. She said that they are reminded that from the commencement the biggest fundamental elements of excellence are respect and need for our customers.

"There is absolutely no way that one can annul successful commerce rehearsals from quality services, and it is common cause that good customer service surely builds enduring customer loyalty, which is an important element for sustainable development and success in the tourism industry," concluded Mohono.

Issued by: North West Tourism