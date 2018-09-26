Kenya: Police Seek More Time to Detain Jowie in Monica's Murder

Nairobi — Even as detectives seek more time to hold Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, who is the prime suspect in the murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani, details have emerged how detectives narrowed down on him and how they intend to unravel the puzzle.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday following the murder of Monica last week.

According to detectives, the deceased was found by her kin inside a bath tub with her hands tied, mouth sealed with cello tape and her throat slit.

But why does the investigating officer, Inspector Maxwell Otieno need 14 days to detain Jowie?

In his sworn affidavit, the detective says they will carry an intense investigation, whose scope is set to extend neighbouring South Sudan where Monica spent her last hours before she was killed.

"The investigator intends to extend the investigation to South Sudan were the deceased is said to have come from on the fateful day and interview and record the statements of witnesses believed to have crucial information regarding the deceased's activities there," reads the detective's statement, already submitted in a Kiambu court where the suspect appeared.

Police want to ascertain the nature of activities and whether it has anything to do with her murder.

Already, people of interest have been identified and will be recording statements.

They also want to establish whether the wound on the suspect's left shoulder is indeed as a result of a gunshot.

Already police have taken DNA samples from the scene of crime and want to match them with those of the suspect.

Detectives will also record more statements from "several witnesses" some of who are "known very well to the suspect. Some are friends."

Police believe the suspect was with other accomplices who are still at large.

- Why Jowie was arrested -

Jowie, police say, was positively identified by several witnesses who said he was in the suspect's house on the fateful night.

It is on that basis that police are opposed to his unconditional release since "he may interfere with witnesses."

"Preliminary investigations established that the respondent has frequently been visiting the Middle East where he has also worked as an armed private security, thus is believed to be a flight risk if released before investigations are over," detective Otieno told the court, presided over by Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo.

Data retrieved from the police integrated command, control and communication (IC3) and his mobile phone show that Jowie was within the scene of crime - an apartment in Kilimani estate.

Detectives have since confiscated the deceased's car and mobile phone to conduct further forensic analysis.

Both the car and phone were found at the scene of the incident.

Police say they have also confirmed that the suspect used a fake identity card at the main gate and was wearing a kanzu when he visited, suggesting he may have had an ulterior motive.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Cynthia Nyamai told the court on Wednesday that "it is an investigation that is more intricate than what people are thinking."

In her defence of the 14-day custodial application, she said, "When we sat down and agreed, we knew why we need them. It is not a mere imagination. We might actually need more... "