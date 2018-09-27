Photo: NNPC

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation logo.

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Wednesday disclosed that it has built enough petrol stock to last Nigeria for another 37 days, and had equally directed swift distribution of the product to all to depots and service stations ahead of the ongoing nationwide industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

It equally stated in a statement from its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, that all its retail service outlets and those associated with it would have adequate petrol to sell to consumers.

The corporation urged motorists and other consumers of petroleum products across the country not to engage in panic buying of products on account of the industrial action.

Quoting the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in the statement, Ughamadu, explained that the federal government was seriously engaging the NLC on the issues it raised.

He also stated that the current stock of petrol it has would last for 37 days, adding that all its depots across the country, including private depots engaged by it on throughput basis, have an abundance of petroleum products to meet the needs of Nigerians.

According to Ughamadu, all of NNPC's depot managers have been instructed to intensify products loading and other activities in their depots to avert any supply shortfall with regards to strike.

Baru explained that the NNPC would continue to meet the products consumption needs of all Nigerians wherever they may be within the shores of the country.

The NLC had directed workers on its platform to proceed on a nationwide warning strike with effect from today.