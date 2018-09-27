Supporters of Migori Governor Okoth Obado are fighting back, targeting Sharon Otieno's family and the media.

The governor, who is due to appear in court today for his bail application hearing, has hogged the headlines after his name featured prominently in the murder of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno.

When Obado, 60, appeared in court on Monday and Tuesday in Nairobi, Sharon's parents said they were mocked by the governor's supporters.

Mr Douglas Otieno and his wife Melida Auma have briefly relocated to Nairobi from Homa Bay County to follow on their daughter's case.

HARSH MESSAGES

They said harsh messages of protesters outside the court on Tuesday directed towards their daughter and in support of Mr Obado heightened their emotions and showed how insensitive the events were turning out.

It hurt them most that among the protesters, there were women carrying placards with obscene comments about their daughter.

And while the governor remains innocent until proven guilty, the Otienos say the insults directed at their slain daughter were uncalled for.

The Otienos Wednesday said they remained inside the court for more than an hour after the judge had left.

"We were escorted by police officers and left through the door used by judges and not the main gate to avoid an unruly crowd," said Mr Otieno.