Nigeria: Wike Kicks Against Plan to Change PDP Convention Venue

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that there will be consequences if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) succumbs to pressure from some PDP presidential aspirants to move the party's national convention away from Port Harcourt. He further declared that the state will not support any presidential aspirant who is sabotaging the economy of the state by fighting the hosting of the party's presidential primary in Port Harcourt. Wike spoke yesterday when Gombe State Governor and PDP Presidential Aspirant, Ibrahim Dankwambo, paid him a consultative visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital. The governor warned that Rivers people will teach the party a bitter lesson if it allows planted desperate presidential aspirants to scuttle the hosting of the presidential primary in Port Harcourt as agreed by all leaders of the party.

He stated at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, no presidential aspirant opposed the choice of Port Harcourt as venue. Wike further stated any presidential aspirant fighting Rivers State should forget about the support of the state, during and after the national convention.The governor said: "Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State". "No lresidential aspirant can use and dump Rivers State. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state. People will make money". "Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses, will not get our support."

He stated that whether the National Convention holds in Jigawa or Adamawa states, the winner preferred by the delegates will emerge. The governor pointed out that there are persons who are not Presidential Materials, but have bought forms simply because the Presidency is zoned to the North. He wondered why a Presidential Aspirant would declare that he is uncomfortable with Port Harcourt as a venue, but would love Rivers' oil. The governor stated that at the appropriate time, he will reveal the names of presidential aspirants working with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to scuttle the presidential primary. He stated that no presidential aspirant will use a few members of the Board of Trustees of PDP to scuttle the decision of the party to host the presidential primary in Port Harcourt. Wike described Dankwambo as eminently qualified to contest the position of President, saying that the Gombe state governor will be considered when Rivers delegates meet to decide on who to support. Earlier, Gombe State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo called on Rivers PDP delegates to support his aspiration as he has the capacity to set the country on the path of growth.