MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa following the latter's strange land offer to US President Donald Trump to build a golf course in Victoria Falls.

The Zimbabwean leader, who is away to the United States of America for the UN General Assembly, was speaking during an investors' forum on Tuesday.

"I had offered President Trump ground to build a state-of-the-art golf course so that as he plays, he can be able to see the big five," Zimbabwe's president said of an American leader who loves golf. The "big five" refers to big game: lion, rhino, elephant, buffalo and leopard.

But in a statement, and through his spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda, Chamisa slammed the land offer which he described as a desperate attempt to buy "legitimacy on the parallel political market". Chamisa is adamant he was robbed of his victory during the July 30 presidential election.

"President Nelson Chamisa is very concerned and shocked to discover that the illegitimate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's unsophisticated, amateurish PR inspired and on the fly policy approach is costing Zimbabwe's economy at the worst time imaginable," he said.

"The con-artist styled illegitimate President's care free and mafia style approach is proving to be dangerously costly."

Chamisa said the land offer to the world's most powerful man was also an attempt to sway US and Zimbabwean national policies, adding, this was illegal.

"Since the US is a law-abiding country, what the offer now means is that the US President will, as a result of Mr Mnangagwa's ill-advised move, have to be extremely careful when making policy on Zimbabwe to prevent being construed as reacting positively because of a private business offer," he said.

"We encourage the illegitimate President to note that, while he runs government business mafia-style, the rest of the world operates legally.

"Very few Presidents come to power through the capture of state and political institutions. All are inaugurated as a matter of votes received not as a matter of court facts."

Sibanda went on to say that Zimbabweans must be ashamed to have a self-imposed President who travels halfway across the globe to try and transport his corruption.

"What must further concern the people is that Mr Mnangagwa so believes in corruption, he actually has become blind to it, he goes and announces it on foreign television screens.

"While Zimbabweans may have expected better, unfortunately, the illegitimate President's first UN trip has turned out to be a regrettable frenzied announcement bonanza of one bribe attempt after the other."