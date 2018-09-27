27 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr, Eagles Reject ABs Kaduna

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has advised the Nigerian Federation to move the venue of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya from the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Contrary to reports in the local media, the Nigerian Federation have not yet changed the venue of the AFCON qualifier to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, but Rohr expressed his concerns about the Ahmadu Bello Stadium when he met with the leadership of the Nigerian Federation during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London on Monday, September 24.

Rohr inspected the ABS last month and told Pinnick and his lieutenants that the field he inspected was too small, not up to standard and his players would not be comfortable playing on the turf.

Rohr told his employers that he expects the Libyan team to be very defensive when they face the Super Eagles on October 12, pointing out that South Africa were forced to a goalless draw because the North Africans were too defensive conscious.

He added that it would be very difficult for the Super Eagles to get a win on the small Kaduna pitch, and that he would have loved the game to be played in Uyo, where the pitch is bigger and the defensive Libyans can be opened up.

