Asaba — THE Prophet Jones Erue led executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, has expelled Chief Cyril Ogodo and six others for alleged anti party activities and impersonation of party officers.

The party in a statement signed by the Secretary, Chidi Okonji named the six others to include; Mr. Terry Otunya, Mr. Henry Onianwa, Mr. Ebiakpo Ezebri, Mr. Edewor Akpedafe, Mr. Christian Onodjacha and Mr. Oviri Emmanuel Orakata.

While also accusing Chief Cyril Ogodo, Mr. Terry Otunya, Mr. Henry Onianwa, Mr. Ebiakpo Ezebri, Mr. Edewor Akpedafe and Mr. Christian Onodjacha Of issuing unauthorised press releases and creating a factionalized/parallel Executive Committee of the Party thereby bringing the Party into public ridicule and disrepute, the party accused Mr. Oviri Emmanuel Orakata of dragging it to court.

The statement read; "Chief Cyril Ogodo, Mr. Terry Otunya, Mr. Henry Onianwa, Mr. Ebiakpo Ezebri, Mr. Edewor Akpedafe and Mr. Christian Onodjacha are hereby expelled from the Party in accordance with the provisions of Article 21(A)i, ii, iv, vi of the Party's Constitution".

The statement added that Mr. Oviri Emmanuel Orakata "is hereby automatically expelled in accordance with the provisions of Article 21(D)v of the Party's Constitution. The expulsion of the above named persons takes immediate effect".