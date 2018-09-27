27 September 2018

UN News Service

Africa: Liberia Is a UN Peacekeeping Success and Country Is Grateful for Support, President Weah Tells World Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

With more years of peace than the preceding years of war "Liberia has finally turned the corner", the country's President told world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, pledging his efforts to consolidate the nation's achievements and bring peace dividends to all Liberians.

In his address to the general debate at the Assembly's 73rd session, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia expressed appreciation for the UN peacekeeping mission in his country, UNMIL, noting that it brought stability and helped rebuild Liberia's institutions and communities.

"We are a peacekeeping success story, and we are grateful for the support given," he said.

President Weah, who succeeded Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as the country's leader in January this year, said that it was the first time in 73 years that Liberians enjoyed a peaceful transfer of power from one democratically-elected Government to another.

"The challenges of leadership are enormous, but in each and every one of these challenges, I see opportunities to make things better, and to bring permanent improvements to the lives of all Liberians," he added.

The key policy to that end, explained the Liberian President, is the Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity, the country's national development plan for the next five years, with a focus on youth, infrastructure and agriculture.

"Our Pro-Poor Agenda is designed to give power to the people, promote economic diversification, protect sustainable peace and encourage good governance," he explained, urging all stakeholders to support his Government's efforts.

Concluding his address, President Weah reaffirmed the West African country's support to the United Nations and work to reinforce peace and security in the ECOWAS region as well as in the wider African continent.

Full statement available here

Africa

Buhari Restates Nigeria's Commitment to Eradicating TB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in New York restated Nigeria's commitment towards the eradication of tuberculosis… Read more »

Read the original article on UN News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.