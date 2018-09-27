Tanzania: Hamisa - I Was Ready to Share Diamond With Zari

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has revealed that she was ready to share singer Diamond Platnumz with fellow baby mama Zari Hassan.

Hamisa during a radio interview said the bongo maestro had told her that his Islam faith allowed him upto four wives.

She added that with that information she never saw any harm of sharing him with Uganda's Zari who had bore him two children.

"Nilimuuliza akasema Muislam anaweza kuoa wanawake wengi," Hamisa sadi on Radio Citizen.

DELETED PHOTOS

Asked if she would have allowed it if she was the singer's first baby mama she answered, "Yeah hata kama ikitokea nimeolewa mke wa kwanza, ikatokea anataka kuongeza mwanamke mwingine am ok with that, nilikuwa tu sawa kwa sababu ni kitu ambacho nimeshakipitia."

Hamisa's first baby daddy was Majizzo who owns a radio station in Tanzania as is set to wed actress Elizabeth Michael popularly known as Lulu.

During the interview Hamisa said she deleted Diamond's photos from their son's Instagram account "kwa sababu hajielewi."

The model has previously been accused of using black magic to lure Diamond into marriage.

SETTLING DOWN

Zari even penned a word of encouragement to her urging her not to cry over a man who does not know her worth.

Diamond has so far claimed he has no girlfriend saying he has no intentions of settling down anytime soon.

This even as in December 2017 during DJ Romy Jones' wedding he had indicated that he would be wedding Zari before the end of 2018.

Zari dumped the singer on Valentines Day accusing him of disrespecting her and her children.