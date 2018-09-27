26 September 2018

Africa: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to Visit Kenya Next Month

Photo: Andrea Hanks/The White House
First Lady Melania Trump and Mrs. Margaret Kenyatta, wife of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, walk along the West Wing Colonnade on August 27, 2018.
By Evelyne Musambi

US First Lady Melania Trump is set to visit Kenya in October. This will be her first international solo trip that will also see her visit Ghana, Malawi and Egypt.

Her focus will be on children in line with her campaigns that she has been running in the US.

Mrs Trump revealed the four countries in her itinerary during a reception for United Nations General Assembly leader spouses in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

Her announcement comes just weeks after her meeting with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

COMMON GOALS

The two First Ladies discussed their individual campaigns focused on the wellbeing of children.

White House wrote in a statement that the two "focused on their common goals and their respective initiatives on behalf of children."

Mrs Kenyatta runs the Beyond Zero Initiative while Mrs Trump's is the Be Best campaign.

Mrs Trump has always been open about her love for Africa and was always clear that her first solo international trip will definitely be to the continent.

Kenya will be among the countries she is set to visit on her mission to better children's welfare.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

