South African Actress Shoki Mokgapa Dies

South African award-winning actress Shoki Mokgapa has died.

Cape Town — A representative for Shoki Mokgapa's management firm, Nashoda Billy, confirmed the 34-year-old award-winning actress died.

The cause of death has not been revealed. Billy said they are devastated by the news.

A tweet from Clive Morris Productions said: "We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of Shoki Mokgapa. Everyone here at CMP loved working with her and she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time." She can currently be seen on South African TV screens in The Docket, filmed in 2017.

Popular soapie Isidingo also expressed their condolences: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of award winning actress Shoki Mokgapa. May you rest in eternal peace."

Mokgapa won the Safta award for Best Actress in a Feature Film for her role in Sink - she played a Mozambican domestic worker who loses her child.