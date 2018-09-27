Kenya: Kilimani Murder - Father Forgives Daughter's Killer

The father of the young woman slain in Kilimani, Nairobi last week, has forgiven her daughter's killer(s).

But Bishop Paul Kimani Ngarama, the father of Monica Kimani, who was found dead in her bathtub and her throat slit, was quick to point out that her daughter's killers were not after her money but after her life.

"Whoever did it was not her friend because a friend cannot rape," said the clergyman during an interview with Nation at his home in Thika.

Bishop Ngarama, of the Rebuilding Apostolic Mission Church, described his daughter as a "morally upright and hard-working child who bore no grudge with anyone".

He said he was hopeful that justice would be done.

But his wife Miriam Kimani said she cannot forgive her daughter's killer(s).

"I cannot lie to you that I have forgiven him. I want justice for my hardworking daughter," said Mrs Kimani.

Mr Joseph Irungu, the prime suspect in the killing of Ms Kimani, was remanded for 10 days by a Kiambu court Wednesday.

Ms Kimani's family said that the two began communicating on social media before they finally met recently at Westlands, Nairobi.

Mr George Kimani, Ms Kimani's brother, revealed that his sister had informed him that the man was interested in having an affair with her, but she was reluctant as she did not know him well and also because she was in another relationship.

"The two were mutual friends and mostly communicated on Facebook and through Instagram. There was nothing intimate; Irungu admired my sister but she did not take him seriously as she had a boyfriend," said Mr Kimani.

He also revealed that he and Mr Irungu were students at Kenya Polytechnic University, where they shared a class but since they graduated they only met once again recently.

"From social media, I could tell he went to work in Dubai as I worked in South Sudan," added Mr Kimani.

He said he learnt of Mr Irungu's possible link to the murder when someone called to inform him that he had been arrested.

Mr Kimani said he went to sister's house and found body lying in the bath tub. Her undergarments had also been partly torn an indication that she might have been raped before she was murdered.