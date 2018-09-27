27 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Africa: Tony Hawk - Skateboarding Gives Olympics 'Cool Factor'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has praised the decision to include the sport at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It is the first time ever that skateboarding will be contested at the Olympics.

Now 50-years-old, Hawk is considered one of the greatest skateboarders of all time and he is known as the first man to ever perform a documented 900 degree aerial spin.

In an exclusive interview with Laureus Sport , who he works with as an Academy Member on a number of projects, Hawk opened up on the decision.

"I think it's about time that the Olympics recognised skateboarding as a legitimate sport," he said.

"I think that skateboarding is more popular than a lot of the sports that are in the Summer Games and I think it will give a really good youthful vibe to the Games again.

"It seems like the Winter Games have caught up to the youth movement, especially with snowboarding and so the Summer Games will have skateboarding in the same light.

"I've said it before but I feel like skateboarding didn't need the validation of the Olympics, but the Olympics needed their 'cool factor' more."

That @tonyhawk scream after the @Lizziearmanto loop is everything! ??We caught up with the skateboarding legend as he skated through the iconic Central Park in NYC! ?? pic.twitter.com/oW3WGXvgiB-- Laureus (@LaureusSport) September 26, 2018

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Toilet Topples Over, Trapping Woman Inside

A concrete public toilet in a Cape Town informal settlement fell over while a resident was using it Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.