Bobi Swine denounces President Museveni's SH100 million "bribe" to young Ugandans.

We begin in Uganda the latest Bobi Wine jab at President Yuweri Museveni is causing a buzz in the country.

The young and popular Kyadondo East MP who returned home from a medical trip to the United States castigated Museveni for allegedly bribing the youth in Uganda because of what he says is his generational disconnect from the common man.

Daily Monitor says Bobi Wine made the remarks during an interview with a Kampala FM Station, just hours after President Museveni gave out Shs100m to the youth in a Kampala suburb, to boost their businesses.

According to the newspaper, Bobi Wine told Ugandans to stand up and fight for their freedom without killing anyone in the process.

The Monitor quotes the popular lawmaker noted that given the dynamics and the facts that surround Ugandans in 2018, they can get their freedom by peacefully seeking for it. "Museveni's people don't know how to deal with peaceful people. They only know how to fight", he concluded.

In Nigeria, the papers are all watching the tense political situation in Osun State where the opposition People's Democratic Party has filed an injunction with the courts against country's elections body INEC which declared the September 22nd governorship elections inconclusive while the party claimed victory.

The Tribune reports that in the case file the PDP accuses INEC of trying to play the card of the defeated ruling All Progressives Congress by refusing to declared the election results which produced a winner.

According to the newspaper, the PDP, are demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer and declaration of its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as winner of the election.

Punch relays accusations made on Monday by the Coalition of United Political Parties opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari that INEC gave incumbent Osun State officials unclaimed permanent voter cards, in units where there would be supplementary election, in case there is a run-off.

According to the newspaper, the coalition members alleged that the conspiracy was being spearheaded by some unnamed national officers of the commission.

In related news, Premium Times reports that on Monday, heavy gunshots rang out from a key Osun State neighborhood, as police battled suspected political thugs controlling one of five polling units where the re-run election is scheduled to hold on Thursday.

In Kenya, The Star leads with news that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission formally moved on Monday, to sack CEO Ezra Chiloba who has been on suspension since April.

According to the paper, Chiloba had been indicted by the commission's internal audit report which revealed that taxpayers lost part of Sh6.2 billion 52 million euros in flawed procurement of goods and services for the 2017 General Election.

The Star says that Chiloba has been engaging the commission led by the body's President Wafula Chebukati, in a protracted legal duel to keep his job.

And in South Africa, Times Live investigates a huge story causing a buzz on social media that former President Jacob Zuma ducked out of the country this week to Doha for a meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

The paper says South Africans will need to be told why the trip was kept secret from the government.

The mind bogging question could be whether he was there to looking for money to fund his expensive graft trial.

News24 reports that contrary to established rules President Cyril Ramaphosa only heard about the trip taking place and shockingly told reporters but that he knew nothing about its details.