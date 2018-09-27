Uganda: Medics On the Spot Over Selling Government Mama Kits

Kakumiro — Health workers in government health facilities in Kakumiro District have been accused of selling government drugs and other medical supplies in drug shops and private health centres.

Key among other medical supplies being sold are mama kits. The mama kit project was initiated by the government in partnership with donors to attract mothers to give birth in public health facilities instead of using traditional birth attendants.

However, the kits, which are periodically supplied to government health facilities, end up in private health units and pharmacies. For example, in most drug shops, a mama kit costs Shs30,000, which most mothers cannot afford.

Even the kits at the health centres are being sold to expectant mothers.

Ms Kerren Muhawe, an expectant mother, was on Tuesday referred from Kasambya Health Centre III to Kakumiro Health Centre IV after failing to present a mama kit to a health worker there.

"I had no kit and they wanted the gloves and other items but my husband failed to provide them," she said.

Recently, several government officials and political leaders from Kibaale, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Kiboga and Kyankwanzi districts expressed concern over the declining quality of health services in the area during a recent meeting organised by the National Medical Stores (NMS) in Karuguza Town.

During the meeting, the key issues raised included, among others, the continuous sale of maama kits to expectant mothers by health workers.

Ms Josephine Katusabe, the Kagadi Town councillor, said selling mama kits is discouraging mothers from delivering in health centres.

The NMS principle public relations officer, Mr Dan Kimosho, expressed concern over the matter.

"It is our humble request that all stakeholders monitor this practice. This was a specific project by the government and approved by Parliament to attract mothers from rural areas to deliver safely from heath centres," Mr Kimosho said.

[email protected]