Ghana: Ikoyi Club Golf Tournament - 10 Lucky Golfers Set for Ghana

Lagos — As part of the 2018 edition of 'The Nigeria Cup' Golf Tournament organized by the Ikoyi Club 1938 to commemorate Nigeria's Independence anniversary, Ecobank Nigeria is offering an all-expense paid trip to Achimota Golf Club in Ghana to 10 lucky winners in a week long promo.

The 2018 edition of the week-long annual golf tourney which teed off on September 22, according to organizers is set to be even bigger as it marks the 21st anniversary of the tournament.

Group Head, Personal Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Ayodele Osolake who announced the offer, said the bank is partnering with Ikoyi Club to make the 21st Anniversary edition of "The Nigeria Cup" more fun and even more interesting for golfers.

According to Ayodele "Ecobank recognizes that the impact of sports on individuals, communities and the wider society. As a bank, we believe in leveraging the passion points of our customers and golf happens to be a keen favourite of our clients. We believe that facilitating the opportunity for them to enjoy their favorite sport will further enhance our relationship.

Earlier, Vice-Captain of the golf section and Chairman 2018 Nigeria Cup Organizing Committee, Mr. Babatunde Johnson, commended Ecobank for their contribution in facilitating one of the most prestigious titles in Nigeria's golfing calendar disclosing that this year's theme, 'Who the Cap Fits' is aimed at celebrating Nigeria's culture and national heritage.