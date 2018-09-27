Photo: DW

The passenger ferry, MV Nyerere, which capsized.

Dar es Salaam — The government yesterday delivered a warning to people who are emerging to claim that they are survivors of the MV Nyerere tragedy in the hope of profiting from money collected by the disaster committee.

Briefing the public in Ukara Island, minister for Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe said payment will only be effected to 41 survivors, not otherwise.

"Where have these people been for all these days? Why are they resurfacing now? The government recognises only the 41 survivors from the accident," said Mr Kamwelwe who doubles as the chairman of MV Nyerere rescue committee. Speaking on rescue operations, Mr Kamwelwe said one body was recovered yesterday, making the death toll to climb to 227.

"We are carrying out various activities in our ongoing camp, including recovering more bodies and ensuring the ferry is restored," he said during a live televised event. According to him, a total of Sh594 million has been pledged by individuals, institutions and organisations, out of which Sh496.3 million was donated in cash.

"But following the President's directives, Sh266 million has been paid to families that lost their relatives in the tragedy as well as the 41 survivors," he said.

He said the account remained with a balance of Sh230 million after payments had been made to victims and survivors.

Mr Kamwelwe was speaking after receiving Sh50 million donated by the Isles government and Sh5 million by Zantel.

Speaking during the press briefing, the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office - responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled - Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the government would continue paying respect to all bodies recovered from Lake Victoria.

"The body recovered today has been identified by family members and the process for burial is underway," she said.

She commended the Zanzibar Revolutionary government for their contribution, noting that it was a testimony that the union was getting stronger.

For his part, the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Gen Venance Mabeyo, said divers were now pumping air into bags in their efforts to right the capsized ferry.

"A large ship from Geita Gold Mine (GGM) has arrived to help us, and Mr Songoro has also provided us with equipment. With this equipment I'm optimistic that the job will be fast-tracked," he said.

MV Nyerere capsized last Thursday, 50 metres to Ukara Islet along Lake Victoria, killing 227 people. Only 41 people were rescued.

Preliminary investigations show that overloading was the cause of the accident that led to loss of lives and property. A team of seven people has been tasked to investigate the tragedy.