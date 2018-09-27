25 September 2018

Tanzania: Joy As Missing 3-Year Girl Is Found At a Suburb in Dar es Salaam

By Elesia Haule News@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The three-year child who went missing in Dar es Salaam has been found.

Beauty Yohana was reportedly found at Dar es Salaam's Kivule suburb on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, two days after she went missing, her parents told The Citizen.

She was reportedly taken by an unidentified person to an unknown location on Sunday, September 23 from FPCT Church that is located at Mbezi Mwisho in Dar es Salaam.

Beauty went to the church with her mother, Ms Lucy Maganga on Sunday.

Lucy left her kid at the Church's Sunday school.

While there, an unidentified girl came to the Sunday school and informed the teacher that the girl's mother wanted to give her (Beauty) medicine.

"The Sunday school teacher found no reason to question the unidentified person, She released the kid and the girl went to an unknown location with my child," Beauty's father, Mr Yohana Isango told The Citizen yesterday (Monday).

Police were still investigating circumstances under the girl's missing and subsequently being found.

