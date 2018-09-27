27 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Miners Call for Acceptance of Gold As Security for Loans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rehema Matowo News@tz.nationmedia.com

Geita — Gold miners in the region have advised financial institutions in the country to put in place a unit that will allow gold as a guarantee instead of continuing to depend on houses, land and other assets as the only security. According to them, such a unit will enable gold miners to continue mining with benefits especially during periods that gold prices in the world market drop.

Godfrey Miti who is a small scale miner said that if financial institutions accepted gold as a surety, it would enable especially small scale miners, to access loans and be able to practice new and modern technology in mining.

"The gold market is unpredictable, but if our financial institutions accepted it as surety it would benefit us. It's obvious that when the world gold prices rise, miners benefit and the government gets adequate taxes compared to when the prices are down," he said.

The chairperson of Women Miners' Association in Geita, Ms Sia Hussein, called on the government to find an alternative chemical in place of mercury, which is hazardous for use. She said that a majority of women who used mercury in separating gold from other minerals and impurities were facing health challenges including cancer.

Tanzania

Govt Warns 'Fake' Ferry Survivors

The government yesterday delivered a warning to people who are emerging to claim that they are survivors of the MV… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.