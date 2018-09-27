24 September 2018

Tanzania: Bell Pepper Prices Up As Supply Falls

By Halili Letea News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Decreased supply of bell peppers in Dar es Salaam has pushed their prices up.

Kariakoo market data shows that wholesale prices for an 80-kilo bag of bell peppers increased to between Sh80,000 and Sh85,000 on September 21 from Sh50,000 and Sh60,000 recorded at the end of July.

At the same time, the retail price for a bunch of five to ten bell peppers increased to an average of Sh2,000 from Sh1,500 during the period under review.

Stakeholders attributed the shortage at various city markets to decreased supply of the product from northern Tanzania, particularly Kilimanjaro and Arusha, where the bulk of bell peppers consumed in Dar es Salaam are produced.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Omary Mangilie, the secretary at Temeke Stereo market, said there is a decrease in supply of bell peppers in the market.

"Water shortage during this period of the year in many parts of the country has affected bell pepper farming" he said and added that seasonal rains that will start in the next few months will stimulate production.

Bell peppers are botanically fruits, but are generally considered in culinary contexts to be vegetables.

In the country are mainly planted in Tanga, Kilimanjaro and Arusha.

