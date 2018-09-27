Nigeria: World Tourism Day - See Some of Nigeria's Gems

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day on the 27th of September with its purpose as raising awareness on the role of tourism. In celebration of this, we throw a spotlight on some of the ancient sites and historical monuments you should visit:

Olumo Rock, Abeokuta

During the tribal wars in the 19th century, the rock provided sanctuary and was used to monitor the enemies moves of the Egba people hence the name, Olumo Rock (under the rock). Since then, it has been one of the most popular tourist destinations in the ancient city of Abeokuta. In this place, there is an elevator, shrines, a museum where you can learn about its history and a panoramic view at the top where you can view the old St. Peters Cathedral (first church in Nigeria), the Ogun River, the city's beautiful central mosque, the Alake's palace (royal king's palace).

Ogbunike Caves, Anambra

Located behind the Ogba hills, legend has it that this cave was discovered by a hunter called "Ukwa" over 4,000 years ago. It is believed that the caves were created by Ogba, a deity who it is believed lives in the cave. It has a spiritual significance and tourists have to descend the 317 steps to get to the entrance of the cave. Also required is that you take off your shoes and pay some money for the deity.

Nok Village, Kaduna

Nok is known as one of the oldest civilisations in the world. Known worldwide for its terracotta sculptures which dates back to the Iron Age, it is believed that these sculptures were used to prevent crop failure, infertility and illness. Take a trip to this village and get a feel of raw talent.