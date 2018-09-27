Zimbabwe: Weekend of Fireworks in Kadoma

Killer T and Jah Prayzah's collaboration, "Hondo", is among one of the best collaborations of 2018 and it is still making an impact in various social spaces.

Despite having that collaboration and other hits like "Kufamba KwaPaurosi" and "Handigumbuke" (also from the album "Mashoko Anopfuura") still being favourites of many playlists, Killer T is not taking a break.

On Monday he dropped a new single titled "Makanga Mandikanganwa" that has added to his fast-growing discography.

And to welcome his new baby on the market, Killer T has teamed up with Jah Prayzah for a celebratory show in Kadoma.

The duo share the stage at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma tomorrow night. They rarely share the stage and it will be a big event for Kadoma as the two chart-toppers make their statements through live performances.

It is likely to be a night when the hit "Hondo" will ignite Kadoma. Seeing Jah Prayzah and Killer T belting out complementary lines on the same stage is a spectacle that even merrymakers in the capital yearn for. And Kadoma is lucky to have such a rare spectacle.

Kadoma is also lucky to host Killer T for his first show after the release of the latest single. The event promises nothing short of fireworks and organisers are confident of a historic gathering and memorable night.

"It will be one of the shows lined up to mark the end of the ongoing Kadoma Agricultural Show. The big artistes are ready for the show. They love the idea of sharing the stage in a town where they rarely perform. They have fans here, but they rarely come to give them live acts. Friday will be a big day," said Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment that are organising the show.

The organisers really want people to have fun because on Saturday they have another potentially explosive clash of dancehall stars at the same venue.

The dancehall clash has names like Freeman, Jah Signal and Hwindi President with sound masters Templeman and Garry B set to lead the list of selectors.

Jah Signal is definitely on top of his game and with popular hit "Shinga Muroora" and he is likely to be the man of the night.

But Freeman and Hwindi President cannot be easily outdone. They are stars of stage acts and they will be out to prove their strength.

Dee Nosh said the two nights of merrymaking at Odyssey Hotel will give Kadoma a lovely party.

"The dancehall night will seal the merrymaking weekend. It is not often that a single venue can host two big shows on two consecutive nights. History is in the making and fun-lovers from Kadoma and surrounding areas should come for the party."