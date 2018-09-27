27 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Obado Denied Bail, Due Back in Court October 8

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Governor Okoth Obado and murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. (file photos)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The High Court has denied Migori Governor Okoth Obado bail owing to uncertainty of the safety of witnesses in the murder trial he is facing over Sharon Otieno's killing.

While issuing the ruling, Justice Jessie Lesiit said the court could not grant him bail until after witness statements are made available and reviewed.

On Tuesday, the prosecution had objected to the bail application by Obado, on grounds that he was likely to interfere with key witnesses in the murder trial.

The public prosecutor had also cited volatility of security in Migori as cause for objecting bail, saying it was for that reason Obado was charged in Nairobi.

Kenya

More Pain for Slain Student Sharon Otieno's Family

Supporters of Migori Governor Okoth Obado are fighting back, targeting Sharon Otieno's family and the media. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.