Photo: Nairobi News

Governor Okoth Obado and murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno. (file photos)

Nairobi — The High Court has denied Migori Governor Okoth Obado bail owing to uncertainty of the safety of witnesses in the murder trial he is facing over Sharon Otieno's killing.

While issuing the ruling, Justice Jessie Lesiit said the court could not grant him bail until after witness statements are made available and reviewed.

On Tuesday, the prosecution had objected to the bail application by Obado, on grounds that he was likely to interfere with key witnesses in the murder trial.

The public prosecutor had also cited volatility of security in Migori as cause for objecting bail, saying it was for that reason Obado was charged in Nairobi.