Tanzania: Hundreds Attend Tazara Flyover Launch

Photo: The Citizen
Mfugale Flyover at Tazara junction.
By Louis Kolumbia Lkokumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents showed up at the Tazara intersection today, September 27, to witness the official launch of the multibillion flyover.

The colourful ceremony was also attended by a host of government officials, who include ministers, members of parliament, permanent secretaries, religious and political leaders.

The project, which has been completed in two years, was financed by the government of Japan though the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and implemented by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company Limited.

The government of Japan issued $45 million dollars for the project with a view to helping reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The flyover has been named after the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) chief executive officer, Mr Patrick Mfugale

