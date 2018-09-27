Tanzania: Taxify Launches Operations in Dodoma

TAXIFY, a ride hailing platform in Europe and Africa, has opened operations in Dodoma with several drivers registered to the platform and ready for their first ride.

"We are glad to finally launch the first ride-hailing service in Dodoma. We are sure it will bring the convenience of having a ride at your fingertips thus lessening the snarl-up always associated with the conventional taxis within the Central Business District," said Shivachi Muleji, General Manager East Africa. Taxify enters Dodoma as the first ride-hailing provider in the city.

The company charges only 15 per cent commission from the drivers on the platform, according to a statement.

Taxify Country Manager in Tanzania, Remmy Eseka, said they ventured in Dodoma after success in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions and are expecting to continue gaining the trust of Tanzanians through improved taxi services.

"After the biggest cities of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, it was high time that we expanded to Dodoma.

We now intend to build a new community in Dodoma Region and continue to gain the trust of the Tanzanian people," he said.

To make the app more attractive to drivers in Dodoma, Taxify will provide phones to drivers in need of lease which they shall pay back in instalments from their balance.

Taxify has also partnered with Total Tanzania to give Taxify drivers fuel discounts and competitive product offered at Total service stations.

Taxify drivers will access these great benefits by applying for the Total Card therefore spending less on fuel and consequently bring in more earnings.

"We are always looking out for partnerships and opportunities that will enable drivers to reduce the cost of doing business and have better earnings.

We have always believed that happy drivers translate into better customer service for the riders.