27 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Launches Iconic Mfugale Overpass

Photo: The Citizen
Mfugale Flyover at Tazara junction.
By Janeth Mesomapya

President John Magufuli has today launched the Mfugale Flyover at Tazara junction which is the first-ever overpass in the country.

During the event, President Magufuli said the project is one among other big infrastructural projects that are already underway and others to soon be implemented.

He said the next flyover projects will be executed at Chang'ombe junction and Machinjioni area, and both tenders have been announced.

"The Ubungo interchange that will cost 247 billion/- is currently under construction," he added. He explained that the aim of constructing infrastructure in the country is to support the nation's objective of becoming an industrial economy.

The Mfugale Flyover, which cost 106 billion/- to construct, is expected to have 100-year life span.

See What Everyone is Watching

