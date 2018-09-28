Kenya: What Awaits Jailbird Don Bosco As He Returns Home

Even as his release from Tanzanian prison nears, the tribulations of flamboyant Kenyan businessman and politician Don Bosco Gichana seem far from over.

Most painful has to be the death of his mother and that of his close Fidel Odinga while he was behind bars.

Mr Gichana's mother passed on in 2016 while he was serving time in prison and Tanzania authorities denied him permission to attend the burial.

It is during the same period that Mr Gichana also lost his close friend Fidel, who was the first born son to opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Then there are the numerous pending court cases that he faces in Kenya upon release.

Mr Gichana faces multiple charges of theft of more than Sh 200 million from Fina bank and Eco bank.

But should he navigate these hurdles, he will quickly have to find his bearing after being in jail since March 2013.

MONEY LAUNDERING

For a man who forked out millions to buy Mr Odinga the famous red Hummer ahead of the 2007 general election, a lot is expected by his supporters who have tirelessly called for his release.

Last week, Mr Gichana got a reprieve after a Tanzanian court released him on a Sh13.7 million fine. This is after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

Currently, his family is working to raise the amount and secure his freedom. On Wednesday, the family confirmed that they were close to realizing the amount.

Word has it that Mr Odinga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko are among prominent political figures said to have contributed towards his release.

"The man we have been waiting for five years will soon be home. It will be exciting to have him back," said Danstan Gichana his cousin who has been following his case closely.

However, sources close to Mr Gichana's family have also revealed that some of his close friends don't want him out of prison.

"His stay in prison turned out to be a money seeking opportunity for some who are now worried that with his release they will lack finance," said a source within his family.

POLITICAL COMEBACK

The source also claimed that Mr Gichana's friends had misappropriated most of his property.

But his true friends, who have stuck with him all through, are already laying the ground for his political comeback.

There is even talk that he firmly has his eyes on the Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat which he run for in 2013, but lost to the incumbent Richard Onyonka.

During the campaigns in 2103, Mr Gichana became a darling to many for his generous ways.

"He was generous to us, he gave us money and contributed to churches within Kitutu. It will be exciting to have him back," Benard Osoro, one of his supporters said.

Ms Oliviah Moraira, who has also been following the matter, said that she would be happy to see Mr Gichana back in the political arena.

Ms Moraira, who has been visiting Mr Gichana while in Tanzanian prison, says his release is long overdue.

"He better come back and rebuild his life. Even go on managing his businesses as he used to," she said.